American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.650-$1.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $245 million-$250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $281.28 million.

Shares of American Outdoor Brands stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $14.82. The company had a trading volume of 152,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,436. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.60. The company has a market cap of $197.85 million, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.43. American Outdoor Brands has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $36.62.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.54 million. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AOUT shares. TheStreet cut shares of American Outdoor Brands from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Outdoor Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. CL King cut their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

In other news, Director Mary E. Gallagher purchased 3,671 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,962.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AOUT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 875.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after acquiring an additional 185,775 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 158.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 70,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 43,053 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in American Outdoor Brands by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 14,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Outdoor Brands by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after buying an additional 10,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

