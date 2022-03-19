National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.11.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EYE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get National Vision alerts:

Shares of National Vision stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.15. 721,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,250. National Vision has a 12-month low of $34.70 and a 12-month high of $65.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. National Vision had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that National Vision will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Vision declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in National Vision in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,433,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000.

About National Vision (Get Rating)

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.