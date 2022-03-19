Brokerages Set Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Price Target at $50.00

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,766,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $456,375,000 after purchasing an additional 85,294 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,240,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $373,869,000 after acquiring an additional 314,005 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 11.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,499,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,771,000 after acquiring an additional 359,379 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,362,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,105,000 after acquiring an additional 17,196 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331,804 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,982,000 after acquiring an additional 474,457 shares during the period. 76.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GIL traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,169. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.47. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.33.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $784.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.18 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 20.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.08%.

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

