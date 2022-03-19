Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Receives $70.93 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.93.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. B. Riley lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $2,206,010.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,047 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $152,706.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,623,797. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,915,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $675,553,000 after acquiring an additional 69,919 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,136,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $450,768,000 after purchasing an additional 69,452 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,543,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,218,000 after purchasing an additional 71,343 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,719,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,917,000 after purchasing an additional 73,201 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,387,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,623,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.85. 4,126,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,623,270. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.57 and its 200-day moving average is $64.82. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $47.06 and a 52 week high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. The business had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

