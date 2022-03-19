National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.11.

EYE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in National Vision by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,920,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,551 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in National Vision by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,848,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,701,000 after purchasing an additional 492,772 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 0.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,676,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,957,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,032,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,555,000 after buying an additional 197,340 shares during the period. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 29.6% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,447,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,198,000 after buying an additional 330,790 shares during the period.

NASDAQ EYE traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.15. The company had a trading volume of 721,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,250. National Vision has a 52 week low of $34.70 and a 52 week high of $65.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.78.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.47 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that National Vision will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

National Vision declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, November 29th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

