Oxen Achieves Market Capitalization of $25.27 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00001049 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. Oxen has a market capitalization of $25.27 million and approximately $37,462.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,859.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,958.50 or 0.07067719 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $113.90 or 0.00272092 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $318.35 or 0.00760531 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00014382 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00076789 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007749 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.30 or 0.00476120 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $179.54 or 0.00428902 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 57,562,249 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

