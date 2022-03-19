CRA Financial Services LLC Has $15.13 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,501 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $15,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 116,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 76,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after buying an additional 7,671 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after buying an additional 8,234 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 94,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $78.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,735,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,865,172. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.26 and a 200 day moving average of $77.86. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $70.74 and a twelve month high of $82.47.

