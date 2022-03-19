HighMark Wealth Management LLC Has $381,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $482,069,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,160,000 after buying an additional 904,165 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 155.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,049,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,033,000 after buying an additional 638,682 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,588.8% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 522,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,934,000 after purchasing an additional 491,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $92,484,000.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $2.60 on Friday, reaching $225.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,406,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,463,193. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.64. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $199.50 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

