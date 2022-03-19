Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.37 Million

Analysts expect Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) to report sales of $42.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $45.00 million and the lowest is $41.00 million. Mercantile Bank reported sales of $43.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full year sales of $172.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $167.10 million to $179.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $186.63 million, with estimates ranging from $181.80 million to $193.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $45.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.50 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Mercantile Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, SVP Robert T. Worthington sold 3,000 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $114,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,000 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $79,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,214 shares of company stock valued at $278,592 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBWM. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,208,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,258,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 22.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 26,637 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 108.9% during the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 39,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 20,463 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 98.1% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 17,351 shares during the period. 52.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBWM stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.97. 231,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,576. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.11. The stock has a market cap of $585.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.00. Mercantile Bank has a fifty-two week low of $28.51 and a fifty-two week high of $40.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.70%.

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

