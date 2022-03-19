Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.85-5.89 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.20.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STLD. Zacks Investment Research cut Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research cut Steel Dynamics from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.00.

STLD stock traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.21. 6,905,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,453,561. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.44. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $84.37. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.63%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $338,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 810,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,296,000 after acquiring an additional 120,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

