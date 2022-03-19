Upfiring Reaches Market Cap of $1.41 Million (UFR)

Upfiring (UFR) traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Upfiring has a market cap of $1.41 million and $68.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Upfiring coin can now be bought for $0.0587 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Upfiring has traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.29 or 0.00286902 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000105 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004021 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000648 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.86 or 0.01199343 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003269 BTC.

Upfiring Coin Profile

Upfiring is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins. Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring . The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Upfiring is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Upfiring

