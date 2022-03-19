ODUWA Trading Down 58.2% Over Last 7 Days (OWC)

ODUWA (OWC) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. In the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 58.2% lower against the US dollar. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000376 BTC on major exchanges. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $660,378.07 and $11,554.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,948.25 or 1.00047815 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00068951 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00022063 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001901 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00015988 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ODUWA

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

