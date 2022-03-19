Donald L. Hagan LLC Invests $1.05 Million in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3,550.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,620,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,934,728. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $37.36 and a 12 month high of $43.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.28.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

