Donald L. Hagan LLC Buys Shares of 3,344 Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 159,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,363,000 after acquiring an additional 48,245 shares in the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,178,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 295,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,573,000 after purchasing an additional 23,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAP. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.39.

AAP stock traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $206.34. 1,735,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,009. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.03 and a fifty-two week high of $244.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $219.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.29.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 23.63%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.97%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

