Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,582 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,989,686,000 after buying an additional 225,224 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Walmart by 1.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,251,164 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $176,438,000 after buying an additional 13,938 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 21.5% during the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 4,570 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 20.1% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,799 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $2,139,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total transaction of $1,352,421.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,435,696 shares of company stock valued at $475,459,185. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.09.

WMT stock opened at $145.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.90 and a 1-year high of $152.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.27. The firm has a market cap of $403.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 45.08%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

