Bellecapital International Ltd. Buys 33 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 684 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 857.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,624,618. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Atlantic Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $647.00.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $453.33 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $407.94 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $480.45 and its 200 day moving average is $573.13. The company has a market cap of $214.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

