Universal Music Group N.V. (OTC:UMGNF) Receives $30.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Universal Music Group N.V. (OTC:UMGNF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Universal Music Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Universal Music Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Universal Music Group from €29.80 ($32.75) to €30.00 ($32.97) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Universal Music Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Universal Music Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Universal Music Group alerts:

Shares of OTC UMGNF remained flat at $$24.50 during midday trading on Monday. 1,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,264. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.74. Universal Music Group has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $32.05.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.