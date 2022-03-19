Analysts Set Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Price Target at $15.30

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.23.
Several equities research analysts have commented on MOMO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Momo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.60 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.
NASDAQ MOMO traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.45. 5,860,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,901,909. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average is $10.56. Momo has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23.
Momo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.
