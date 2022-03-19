Analysts Set Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Price Target at $15.30

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.23.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MOMO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Momo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.60 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ MOMO traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.45. 5,860,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,901,909. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average is $10.56. Momo has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOMO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Momo by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 170,879 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 30,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Momo by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,301,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,921,000 after purchasing an additional 94,651 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Momo by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 185,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 46,367 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Momo by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 32,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Momo by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

