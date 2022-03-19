Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Bought by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 416,887.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,351 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 54.7% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.5% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter.

PGX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.55. 3,349,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,116,009. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.59. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

