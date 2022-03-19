Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Receives $94.36 Average Price Target from Analysts

Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.36.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EQGPF. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Equitable Group from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Equitable Group from C$88.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Equitable Group stock remained flat at $$59.79 during trading hours on Monday. Equitable Group has a 1-year low of $49.95 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.62.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

