Vega Protocol Trading Down 7.6% Over Last Week (VEGA)

Vega Protocol (VEGA) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Vega Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.56 or 0.00010874 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Vega Protocol has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vega Protocol has a market capitalization of $60.88 million and approximately $734,933.00 worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Vega Protocol

VEGA is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 13,350,574 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

