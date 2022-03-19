Chonk (CHONK) Price Reaches $6.37 on Top Exchanges

Chonk (CHONK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Chonk coin can now be purchased for about $6.37 or 0.00015196 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Chonk has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. Chonk has a total market cap of $248,514.45 and $126.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chonk Coin Profile

Chonk (CRYPTO:CHONK) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. The official website for Chonk is www.chonker.finance . Chonk’s official message board is chonkfinance.medium.com . Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Chonk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chonk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

