iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Position Reduced by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,770,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,285. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.11 and its 200 day moving average is $162.89. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.46 and a fifty-two week high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

