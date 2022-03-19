Disciplined Investments LLC Has $816,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Disciplined Investments LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,082,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,208,000 after buying an additional 50,812 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,729,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,483,000 after buying an additional 111,342 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,078,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,119,000 after buying an additional 13,398 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 814,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,409,000 after buying an additional 396,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 730,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,249,000 after buying an additional 11,652 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $154.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,094,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,736. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $137.17 and a 1-year high of $160.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.20.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

