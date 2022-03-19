4J Wealth Management LLC Sells 57 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

4J Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,432 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.5% of 4J Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 914.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $300.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $297.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.66. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $229.35 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

