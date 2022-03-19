Bellecapital International Ltd. Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.7% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 853,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,128,000 after acquiring an additional 12,068 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 26,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $1,150,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 674,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,299,000 after acquiring an additional 61,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,428,000. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. StockNews.com raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.65.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $78.67 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $91.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.96 and a 200-day moving average of $67.03. The company has a market capitalization of $333.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Exxon Mobil (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.