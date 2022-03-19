2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Receives $29.22 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.22.

TWOU has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research cut their price target on 2U from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on 2U from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on 2U from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

In other news, Director Paul A. Maeder purchased 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $1,037,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark Chernis purchased 33,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $304,686.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 169,522 shares of company stock worth $1,593,012. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 2U during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in 2U during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in 2U during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 2U during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in 2U during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000.

2U stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,388,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,230. 2U has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.06.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.43. 2U had a negative return on equity of 16.45% and a negative net margin of 20.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that 2U will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

