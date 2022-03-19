$0.57 EPS Expected for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) to announce $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ducommun’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.71. Ducommun posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full-year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ducommun.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The business had revenue of $164.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.02 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 21.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DCO shares. TheStreet upgraded Ducommun from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of DCO stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.82. 197,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,915. Ducommun has a 52 week low of $40.82 and a 52 week high of $65.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.86. The company has a market capitalization of $608.32 million, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.37.

In other Ducommun news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 6,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $304,597.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ducommun by 5.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Ducommun by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ducommun (Get Rating)

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ducommun (DCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.