StaFi (FIS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.95 Million

StaFi (FIS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One StaFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001524 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, StaFi has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. StaFi has a total market cap of $38.63 million and $4.95 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.95 or 0.00219272 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000988 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00027362 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.70 or 0.00387994 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00058480 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00008256 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

StaFi Coin Profile

StaFi uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. StaFi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi . The official website for StaFi is www.stafi.io . StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Buying and Selling StaFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StaFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

