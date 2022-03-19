EvenCoin (EVN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $138,798.00

EvenCoin (EVN) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. EvenCoin has a market cap of $37,487.72 and approximately $138,798.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded up 6% against the US dollar. One EvenCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $120.49 or 0.00287323 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000105 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004040 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000648 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.42 or 0.01198119 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003261 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EVN is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.