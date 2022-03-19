Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.950-$4.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:BKH traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,145,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,829. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.60. Black Hills has a 1 year low of $61.95 and a 1 year high of $73.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. The business had revenue of $562.50 million for the quarter. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 8.48%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Black Hills from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Black Hills from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Black Hills currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Black Hills by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,242,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $652,247,000 after acquiring an additional 404,234 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Black Hills by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Black Hills by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 349,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,670,000 after buying an additional 48,145 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Black Hills by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,698,000 after buying an additional 22,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Black Hills by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,252,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

