Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Acquired by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,808 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.2% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 475,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,342,000 after purchasing an additional 17,285 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the third quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 814,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,417,000 after buying an additional 22,323 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% during the third quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 421,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,447,000 after buying an additional 27,318 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,304.5% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period.

VMBS stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.54. 2,214,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,086,906. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.13 and a 12-month high of $53.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

