Disciplined Investments LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.9% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Disciplined Investments LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $53,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VWOB traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.81. 497,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,101. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $80.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.17.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.269 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%.

