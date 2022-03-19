Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,495 iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMLF. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 107,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 23,233 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 20,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 12,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SMLF traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $55.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,273. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $49.46 and a twelve month high of $60.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.82 and a 200-day moving average of $55.37.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.