Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Purchases 41,310 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 182.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,310 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First United Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 21,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $440,000. Patron Partners LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 277,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,255,000 after purchasing an additional 66,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.11. 20,708,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,499,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.45. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.47 and its 200 day moving average is $78.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 53.70%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

