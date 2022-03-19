Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $977,000 Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.6% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

NYSE:ABBV opened at $159.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.80. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.05 and a twelve month high of $159.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.44%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Bank of America lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $338,243.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $2,794,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,919 shares of company stock worth $13,261,979 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.