First United Bank & Trust Has $12.11 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

First United Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 4.5% of First United Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $147.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,944,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,347,399. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.26. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.70 and a fifty-two week high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

