iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Purchased by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEMG. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 70,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 47,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.8% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.76. The company had a trading volume of 28,177,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,966,035. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.57. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $50.41 and a twelve month high of $68.18.

