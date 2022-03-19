Insight Folios Inc Boosts Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Insight Folios Inc increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,417 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,318,636 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $15,867,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,862 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,311,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,152 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,028,736 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $244,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,112 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,530,686 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,007,730,000 after acquiring an additional 854,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,129,289 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,195,052,000 after acquiring an additional 691,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $1.25 on Friday, reaching $122.45. 7,677,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,926,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.76. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.36 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABT. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.58.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $468,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $187,901.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,596 shares of company stock valued at $3,831,954 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

