Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $2,888,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 21.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 926.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.6% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 22,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.32. 17,149,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,834,657. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.69. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $50.19 and a 12 month high of $81.39.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $398,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

