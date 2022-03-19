Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Acquires 356 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,382,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,109 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77,906.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 717,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,428,000 after acquiring an additional 716,739 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $53,981,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,549,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,690,000 after acquiring an additional 257,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 115,526.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 142,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,939,000 after acquiring an additional 142,097 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWP stock traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,248,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,777. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $88.97 and a 12 month high of $123.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.80.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

