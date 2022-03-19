Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 330.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 117,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 90,497 shares in the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Altria Group by 119.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,823,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,566,000 after acquiring an additional 993,053 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 72,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Altria Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 192,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,931,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,040,430. The company has a market capitalization of $93.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.24.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.68%.

MO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.14.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

