Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.500-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.78 billion-$2.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.83 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WWW. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.30.

WWW traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.91. 1,685,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,130. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.71. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 1.82. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $20.68 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $635.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.07 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 4,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $105,431.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brendan Hoffman acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $108,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWW. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,930,000 after buying an additional 270,183 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,755 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 11,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

