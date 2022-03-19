Analysts Set Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Price Target at C$17.06

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.06.

CGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Cineplex from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. raised their price target on Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$15.00 price target on Cineplex and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Cineplex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Cineplex alerts:

TSE:CGX traded up C$0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$13.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,810. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$854.51 million and a PE ratio of -3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.26. Cineplex has a 52-week low of C$10.93 and a 52-week high of C$16.76.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.