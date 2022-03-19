Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $159.94 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) to post sales of $159.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $156.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $163.70 million. Sabra Health Care REIT reported sales of $152.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full-year sales of $645.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $630.00 million to $676.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $666.64 million, with estimates ranging from $635.15 million to $723.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sabra Health Care REIT.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.46). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SBRA shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.70.

In related news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $1,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 187,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 17.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 149,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.7% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SBRA traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $13.95. 6,184,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,448,963. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $19.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -235.29%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.