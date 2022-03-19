iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Increased by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 4.1% of Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $42,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DBK Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,600,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $109.60 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $100.58 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.08 and a 200 day moving average of $110.99.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

