Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Acquires 355 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.16% of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 20,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 13,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,485,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.30. 90,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,249. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.86. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.32 and a fifty-two week high of $36.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.