Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $1.58 Million Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 371.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,989,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,281 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,085,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,941 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,959,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $924,679,000 after acquiring an additional 305,577 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,334,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $736,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,883,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $451,752,000 after acquiring an additional 26,159 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.21 per share, with a total value of $631,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 5,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $313,604.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 585,233 shares of company stock worth $37,879,695 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.40.

Shares of BX stock traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.85. The company had a trading volume of 10,428,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,347,311. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.44 and a 200 day moving average of $127.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $84.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.32. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.34 and a 1-year high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.25%.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

