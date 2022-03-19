Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,265 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Lear by 27,995.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 866,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $158,674,000 after buying an additional 863,654 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Lear by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,906 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Lear by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lear by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lear by 4,794.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

LEA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $204.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.73.

Shares of LEA traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.30. 1,268,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,597. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.91 and a fifty-two week high of $204.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.24 and its 200-day moving average is $168.92.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.92%.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

