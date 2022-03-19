Forte Capital LLC ADV Has $4.13 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Forte Capital LLC ADV decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 274.5% during the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,336,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178,847 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,669,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,856 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,004,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,407 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,054,000 after acquiring an additional 932,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,026,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,577,000 after buying an additional 913,698 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $447.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $443.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $453.08. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $385.34 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

